Brooke Perry Joins Velvet Taco as VP of Marketing

Velvet Taco announced the addition of a new Vice President of Marketing, Brooke Perry, as the brand reaches 40 plus locations nationwide. Velvet Taco first brought their diverse, globally inspired tacos to the city of Dallas in 2011. Since then the brand continues to break taco barriers with their innovative, scratch made tacos and added dozens of locations across the U.S. with plans to continue growing through the foreseeable future.

As Velvet Taco continues to expand nationally, the Tribe has proudly welcomed industry leader Brooke Perry. Perry, who previously served as Vice President of Marketing for Original ChopShop, is a dynamic brand leader with a reputation for driving innovation, creativity and brand equity in hospitality and retail industries. Most recently, Perry led a cross functional team and successfully positioned the brand for success through omni-channel efforts including online ordering, loyalty and a branded app. Perry’s expertise with new market entry will be a benefit as Velvet Taco continues explosive domestic growth. Before joining Original ChopShop and bellagreen, Perry was a senior brand leader at publicly traded Jamba Juice from 2016 to 2018, managed Dallas Fort Worth guest experience for the Target Corporation, and was instrumental in early stages of growth with Zoe’s Kitchen.

Perry is known for her out-of-the-box approach to brand building, which is rooted in inspiring real brand-to-human connections while infusing energy into teams and drawing actionable insights from data. She has a strong record of delivering results through the development of authentic integrated sales and marketing strategy, methodical execution and digital innovation. As VP of Marketing at Velvet Taco, Perry will direct day-to-day marketing functions, oversee brand building programs, and collaborate with fellow members of Velvet Taco’s Executive Leadership Team.

Clay Dover, Velvet Taco’s Chief Executive Officer and Taco Maker, is “excited to welcome Brooke to the executive leadership team. I’m confident she is the ideal person to lead our innovative brand into the future as our new VP of Marketing.” Dover added, “With Brooke’s extensive experience in building brand equity, I know she will make a major impact here.”

“I am honored to join the Tribe at Velvet Taco during a pivotal growth point, and I am excited to lead the brand and marketing strategy," says Perry. "Velvet Taco's relentless spirit and unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries resonate deeply with me. Together, we will continue to innovate and create exceptional experiences.”