Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Donates to Homeless

NYC Restauranteur Stratis Morfogen, along with executive staff of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, donate dumplings from his famed Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to help feed the homeless. The Brooklyn Dumpling staffers, along with Morfogen and his two daughters, served about 200 hungry in need. “We were so glad to give our time and our food back to our community,” said Morfogen.



The experience struck such a chord the restauranteur has decided to challenge friends, family and patrons to help in the give back so Brooklyn Dumpling Shop can continue to cook and donate dumplings for The Bowery Mission each week. “The community loved trying fun and unique dumplings for the first time. It was great to see people enjoying something completely different than the usual,” says Morfogen. “We have our vendors committed to matching our raise $1 for $1. We are asking for contributions any amount so we can continue to feed the ones in need EACH WEEK and continue to keep their smiles on their faces!” elates The Brooklyn Dumpling owner. Donations can be done at : https://www.gofundme.com/f/brooklyn-dumpling-shop-extends-to-bowery-mission?qid=2025b821132bb4754261fd62daa773c1



Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is famous for their unique twist on flavors in dumpling form such as: Peanut Butter n Jelly, Bacon, Egg and Cheese, Sausage, Egg and Cheese , Buffalo Chicken, Pastrami, and Spinach and Feta Spanakopita which is a nod to the restaurateur’s Greek ancestry.



Morfogen has been a hit with the masses with his tech-savvy St Mark’s Place restaurant which is best known for his Automat contactless ordering system which has been a point of interest for a Covid friendly customer. The fully automated restaurant conceptualized by Brooklyn Chop House Director of Operations Stratis Morfogen has brought the Automat of yesteryear into the present with advanced Autoflow technology made for today and Zero Human Interaction (ZHI) throughout the entire grab and go process. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s state-of-the-art food locker technology from ONDO, powered by Panasonic will provide guests with an easy, safe option to pick up orders from temperature-controlled lockers at peak freshness.

"The Automat was single handedly the greatest fast food distribution equipment ever designed. The technology we’ve brought to Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is unlike anything seen before, which will allow us to create an Autoflow from a customers’ cell phone to our touchless ordering kiosks, right to our lockers to bring quick serve restaurants into the 21st century,” says Brooklyn Dumpling Shop founder Stratis Morfogen.

“The pandemic delayed Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's opening by a year, but this was a concept I came up with in 2018. So excited to see this dream become a reality, which has been three years in the making and will now be franchised all over the globe.”

This one-of-a-kind quick-service restaurant has a Dumpling Lab in the front window with the restaurant’s dumpling making machines for all to see. Guests are able to place an order on their phone or via one of the restaurant’s Touchless POS kiosks to order the new Cro’sumplings. When a guest’s order is ready, the customer will receive a text notification to get their special delivery from a marked, temperature-controlled locker, which will open automatically once the customer scans their barcode. Lockers storing hot food will be red lit indicating it’s 100 degrees, chilled lockers will be blue lit and 28 degrees. Auburn lit lockers will indicate one’s at room temperature. This will provide an experience that is Zero Human Interaction from start, to finish. Recipes for these new flavors of Cro’Sumplings can be found in Morgofen’s book “Damn Good Dumplings.”



Brooklyn Dumpling Shop also offers a line of mail order products to customers across the United States.