Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Grow in Staten Island and Queens

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the nation’s fastest-growing dumpling automat concept, today announced it has signed two multi-unit franchise deals to expand the brand into Staten Island and Queens, New York. Jov and Jo Vanguard with The Execs Hospitality Group signed a deal with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to bring five units to Queens. The Staten Island franchisee, Imer Cami, signed a two-unit deal, marking a total of seven new units between the two franchise agreements.

“Our team is very proud and excited to bring multiple franchise locations of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Queens and share it with the largest New York City borough,” says Jov Vanguard. “Serving dumplings reimagined offers a very unique and creative concept that we want the community to know about and enjoy. We are here to give our hand in expanding this business and taking it to new heights, one Queens location at a time.”

“The Brooklyn Dumpling Shop concept is exciting, and we think it will be a huge success in Staten Island,” says Imer Cami. “We can't wait to bring these one-of-a-kind dumplings to the folks in Staten Island and introduce them to the brand.”

Since its inception in 2020, the brand has dominated the New York market, including Brooklyn where the concept was conceptualized, with the signing of a six-unit deal in August. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is on track to meet its target growth trajectory of 250 units in development within two years after a year of rapid growth. Since the highly anticipated opening of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop in New York’s East Village, the brand has signed new franchise deals for more than 43 units throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas, Georgia, and Florida and is exploring additional markets for expansion. The brand is selling territory fast and does not plan to slow down its rapid momentum.

“The teams from both development groups have been friends and customers for years at all of my restaurants, and I’m thrilled to welcome these hospitality veterans to the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop family of franchisees,” says Stratis Morfogen, owner of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “Staten Island and Queens have booming food scenes, and we can’t wait to share our amazing dumplings with these communities.”

“Both of these deals exemplify Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s prominence in New York and across the country as it continues to dominate in top markets,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s franchise development partner. “Interested franchisees should not wait to invest in this concept – its explosive growth in this past year alone is a testament to the uniqueness of the concept and how well it performs in any market.”