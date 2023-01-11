Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Headed to Philadelphia

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is bringing its innovative dumpling automat to Philadelphia. The Philly-based franchisee group has inked deals for the state’s first three locations - in University City near Drexel University (3400 Lancaster Ave 19104), Center City (1504 Sansom St. 19102), and on South Street (308 South St. 19147). All are expected to open in 2023.

The innovative dumpling-on-demand concept founded by Stratis Morfogen is rapidly expanding its national footprint with more than 75 units in development and plans for international expansion.

Alex Flack, Nick Sordoni, and Stephen Hudacek are three successful entrepreneurs with expertise in software, real estate, and overall business operations. The franchisee trio, known as Keystone Dumplings LLC, were attracted to the innovative concept’s simple operations and delicious offering, and wanted to be the first to open in Philadelphia. What started with a five-unit deal in Philadelphia was upgraded to all of Pennsylvania as area reps.

“We’ve found three excellent Philly locations and we know they’ll be incredibly successful given the city’s demand for fast, delicious and innovative comfort food,” says Alex Flack, the Philadelphia franchisee. “The support we’ve received from the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop corporate team and other area franchisees has allowed us to move quickly – and we have no intentions of slowing down.”

“I’m beyond excited to bring the automat back to its birthplace with the support of experienced franchise partners like Nick, Stephen and Alex,” said Stratis Morfogen, founder of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop.

The first Brooklyn Dumpling Shop opened in NYC’s East Village in May 2021, with its second (and first franchise) location following less than a year later in March, 2022 in UConn Storrs, Connecticut. Drawing inspiration from a menu item at his popular Manhattan based Brooklyn Chop House restaurants, Morfogen conceptualized Brooklyn Dumpling Shop using automat technology to create unique dumpling flavors like The Reuben, Philly Cheese, Chicken Parm, Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Pork and even a Peanut Butter & Jelly. There are Veggie options for the plant-based community, which include the ever-loved Impossible Burger.

The brand also recently launched Brooklyn Chop Chop Bowls – customizable entrees featuring Rice or Salad and protein options like Steamed or Crispy Chicken, Shrimp, Pulled Pork, or Plant Based Chicken - as well as the new Breakfast Cro’sumpling, a flaky croissant filled with bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is actively seeking franchisees, as it continues its coast-to-coast growth.