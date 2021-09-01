Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Inks Agreement to Grow in Texas

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the nation’s fastest growing dumpling automat concept, today announced it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring at least five units to the Austin, Texas, area. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop closed the deal with Texas-based franchisee, Alex Liebert, who will grow the concept’s presence throughout the Austin territory.

“I was initially drawn to Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s truly unique and delicious dumpling flavors, as well as the innovative robotics. Stratis’ thoughtful approach and dedication to this concept really stood out to me,” says Liebert. “We are thrilled to introduce this concept to the vibrant food scene of Austin and bring them something they have never tasted or seen before.”

The five-unit franchise deal agreement closed just months after the highly anticipated grand opening of the concept’s first location in New York’s East Village. This marks the second multi-unit franchise deal in the state of Texas for Brooklyn Dumpling Shop following a recent deal to open five units in the Dallas area. The brand has signed new franchise deals for more than 34 units throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas and Florida and is exploring additional markets for expansion, well on its way to reaching its goal of 500 units in five years.

“When I met Alex, we hit it off immediately. He shares our vision on what dumplings can be and how we need to embrace technology in the hospitality industry,” says Stratis Morfogen, owner of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “When Austin was mentioned, I was super excited about bringing our shop to the area. As the trend continues, our franchisees are choosing triple-A university town locations, and Austin is a great city for our targeted demographics.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand.

“The rapid expansion Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has seen in just one year is not only indicative of the attractiveness of the brand but also the success of it,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Interested franchisees should act now before all of the hottest territories across the country are secured.”

The innovative automat concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country.