Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Inks Deal to Grow in Vancouver, Canada

Solidifying its status as the nation’s fastest-growing dumpling automat franchise, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop signed an international multi-unit deal to bring the popular dumpling concept to Vancouver, Canada.

At the helm of the brand’s first international agreement is franchisee Grace Lovret, a native New Yorker who brings a diverse background in management, accounting, investments, and entertainment production to Brooklyn Dumpling Shop.

“After experiencing the amazing food, I invited Stratis to be a guest on my Podcast on iHeart Radio. Hearing Stratis talk about this incredibly innovative concept and his plans to expand to more markets nationally and internationally, I knew it was an opportunity I could not pass up,” says Lovret. “It’s an exciting time for Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, and I am looking forward to being part of the brand’s international growth story and bringing the brand into one of my favorite places, Vancouver.”

In partnership with franchise development company, Fransmart, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is rapidly expanding its national footprint with more than 80 units in development and plans for even more international growth throughout Canada and beyond. The brand is on track to reach its target growth trajectory of 250 units in development within the next two years.

“This will no doubt be the first of many international deals for the brand and we look forward to closing more deals to bring Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to even more Canadian territories,” adds Morfogen “Grace’s strong business background makes her a perfect partner for our first venture outside the United States.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop was born in 2021 in the competitive New York restaurant scene and quickly gained attention from foodies and celebrities for its 32 never before conceived dumpling flavors like cheeseburger, chicken parm and peanut butter and jelly. The brand also recently launched Brooklyn Chop Chop Bowls – customizable entrees featuring rice or salad and protein options like steamed or crispy chicken, shrimp, pulled pork, or plant-based chicken - as well as the new Breakfast Cro’sumpling, a flaky croissant filled with bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese. Add its cutting-edge technology and automation to the mix, and it’s clear that the brand has created a concept perfectly suited for today’s customer preferences, and a business model that thrives post-pandemic.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is attracting franchisees with a business model that thrives post pandemic with:

Technology enabling contactless operations

Low labor matrix

Simple operations

Small footprint stores

Multiple revenue streams

Unique menu that resonates with consumers