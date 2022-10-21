Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Inks Multi-Unit Deal for North Carolina

Solidifying its status as the nation’s fastest-growing dumpling automat franchise, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop signed another multi-unit deal to bring the popular dumpling concept to North Carolina.

The innovative dumpling on demand concept founded by Stratis Morfogen, in partnership with franchise development company, Fransmart, is rapidly expanding its national footprint with more than 75 units in development, and plans for international expansion. The brand is on track to meet its target growth trajectory of 250 units in development within the next two years.

“The quick-service restaurants enjoying success today combine great food with technology that improves the consumer experience and allows franchisees to enjoy lower costs and easier operations than ever before,” says Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s continued success is because it’s nailed the restaurant model of the future today.”

Kirk Hylton, a former Green Beret with over 25 years of military service, and his wife Mounia plan to open stores in the Raleigh/Durham/Cary, Chapel Hill and Fayetteville areas. The couple intend for Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to be their legacy business, grooming their teenage daughters to eventually take over the business.

“I was honored that someone with Kirk’s storied military background is looking to transition to a new chapter with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop,” says Morfogen. “His military experience coupled with his background as a business owner, make Kirk and Mounia the ideal partners to bring Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to the Tarheel state.”

The first Brooklyn Dumpling Shop opened in NYC’s East Village in May 2021 with its second (and first franchise) location following less than a year later in March 2022 in UConn Storrs, Connecticut. Drawing inspiration from a menu item at his popular Manhattan based Brooklyn Chop House restaurants, Morfogen concepted Brooklyn Dumpling Shop using automat technology to create unique dumpling flavors like The Reuben, Philly Cheese, Chicken Parm, Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Pork and even a Peanut Butter & Jelly. There are Veggie options for the plant-based community which include the ever-loved Impossible Burger.

The brand also recently launched Brooklyn Chop Chop Bowls – customizable entrees featuring Rice or Salad and protein options like Steamed or Crispy Chicken, Shrimp, Pulled Pork, or Plant Based Chicken - as well as the new Breakfast Cro’sumpling, a flaky croissant filled with bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese.