Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Lands First Deal in Texas

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop announced a signed multi-unit franchise deal to make the brand’s first appearance in the Southern region of the United States. Franchisee Sam Cole closed on a deal to bring at least five units to the Dallas area, introducing the first Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to The Lone Star State.

"We are excited to bring the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Dallas,” said Cole. “We look forward to sharing Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's unique foods and flavors delivered in an efficient and innovative way."

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is on track to meet its target growth trajectory of 500 units within five years after a year of rapid growth since its inception in 2020. After the highly anticipated opening of the first Brooklyn Dumpling Shop in New York’s East Village earlier this year, the brand has signed new franchise deals for more than 34 units throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas and Florida and is exploring additional markets for expansion, such as Houston, Texas.

“We can’t wait to bring Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to the great state of Texas,” says Stratis Morfogen, owner of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “We’re seeing a ton of excitement about this on social media and look forward to working with the Cole family to share our unique concept with the Dallas community.”

“Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is booming with growth as the concept resonates with more and more customers in different regions,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s franchise development partner. “It’s an incomparable brand - the reimagination of the automat concept is enough to get people in the door, but the high-quality and uniqueness of the dumplings is what keeps customers coming back every time.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. The innovative automat concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country.