Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Signs Agreement in Philadelphia

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the nation’s fastest growing dumpling automat concept, is set to bring automat technology home with its signing of a multi-unit franchise deal in Philadelphia. Franchisees Nick Sordoni, Stephen Hudacek and Alex Flack of FHG Group LLC are slated to open five units in the City of Brotherly Love, birthplace of the early 20th century automat concept. The agreement comes on the heels of an eventful 2021 campaign that saw Brooklyn Dumpling Shop open its inaugural location in East Village and sign franchise deals nationwide.

“Brooklyn Dumpling Shop grabbed our attention with its innovative concept and sleek aesthetic,” says Nick Sordoni on behalf of partners Stephen Hudacek and Alex Flack. “After tasting the food and witnessing the intense passion and energy at every level of the organization, we were left with no doubt – we need to bring Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Philadelphia! After all, the very first automat on U.S. soil opened on Chestnut Street in 1902 and we can’t wait to bring the automat experience back to the people of Philadelphia.”

Stratis Morfogen’s dumpling concept continues to build off momentum created over the past year. Shortly after the brand signed its first multi-unit franchise deal to bring five locations to Connecticut, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop celebrated the highly anticipated opening of its first location in East Village. Since then, the restaurant has inked a bevy of franchise agreements, completing multi-unit deals to bring Morfogen’s all-day dumpling stores to Staten Island and Queens, New York, as well as Florida and Georgia.

"Sometimes you can’t explain good business chemistry – that’s how I feel about Nick, Stephen and Alex,” says Morfogen. “These guys are forward thinkers and totally in tune with our mission at Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. I’m really looking forward to bringing the automat back to its birthplace, and watching it grow in the great City of Brotherly Love with these guys. Now let’s give Philadelphia a taste of our Philly Cheesesteak dumplings and spring rolls!"

Building off its success along the East Coast, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has begun nationwide growth by expanding westward with a series of franchise deals in Texas. Back in August, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop announced multi-unit deals for both the Austin and Dallas areas. Currently, 10 locations are under development in the Lone Star State with the brand exploring additional markets for expansion, such as Houston.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has already proven itself as a brand on the rise, landing on QSR magazine’s 40/40 List of America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals for 2021.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind household brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, as its exclusive franchising partner to grow the brand. The innovative automat concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country.