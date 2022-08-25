Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Signs Area Representative for Pennsylvania

The tech-forward dumpling brand that franchisees love, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, continues its strongest year of growth ever with the signing of Keystone Dumplings, LLC as its Area Representative for Pennsylvania.

Working with its franchise partner, Fransmart, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has grown from one store in 2021 to two stores, with five more opening before the end of the year and 72 under development in 2022. The brand’s unique Automat concept and digital ordering and payment allow the small footprint stores to have a low labor matrix and remain open 24/7.

What started as a multi-unit deal for Philadelphia, turned into a much larger agreement to serve as the state’s area representative as Keystone Dumplings worked more with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop founder Stratis Morfogen.

“Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is the most exciting [quick-service restaurant] concept on the market today,” says Nick Sordoni, who along with Stephen Hudacek and Alex Flack comprise Keystone Dumplings, LLC. “The modern Automat keeps food secure and temperature controlled, contactless ordering and payment provide speed and convenience, the restaurants have a sleek aesthetic, and most importantly delicious food. We see tremendous opportunity and look forward to offering sales and support to franchisees.”

In conjunction with Fransmart, Keystone Dumplings will help identify sub franchisees in the state. They will be active in training and managing the state’s franchisees and will build and maintain two certified training restaurants.

“With Nick, Stephen and Alex’s collective backgrounds in real estate, finance and entrepreneurship, they bring a wealth of business experience to help franchisees in Pennsylvania,” says Morfogen. “They are forward thinkers and totally in tune with our mission. They’re perfect partners to help us fuel our growth as we expand nationwide.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is actively seeking franchisees, as it continues its coast-to-coast growth.