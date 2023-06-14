Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Signs Deal to Open 100 Stores in Canada

Prolific NYC Restauranteur Stratis Morfogen’s Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is at it again, this time partnering with Sitewise Solutions Inc. for a master franchise deal to bring 100 Brooklyn Dumpling Shop franchise locations to Canada. So far, the team at Sitewise Solutions Inc. is already in the works to build out their first 4 corporate locations, as well as a dedicated Canadian factory set to open in 2024 to supply Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s world-famous dumplings to the new franchises opening across Canada, this will give Sitewise Solutions Inc. full control of the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop supply chain in Canada from the factory to the shops.

This new deal follows the success Morfogen has established in the United States with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop with its first of its kind smartphone-controlled automat which gives consumers full control of their ordering experiences when ordering Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s twists on traditional dumpling flavors, like Bacon Cheeseburger, PB&J, Mac & Cheese, their fully customizable Brooklyn Chop Chop Bowls, or their self-pour draft beer, all of which is delivered in a first of its kind contactless smartphone driven grab and go system. There’s already excitement from the likes of Rachael Ray, who stated “OMG” (The Pastrami Dumpling), and Gayle King who said, “My last meal on earth would be the Bacon Cheeseburger Dumpling at Brooklyn Dumpling Shop.”



When asked about the partnership, founder Stratis Morfogen says “It’s an honor to partner with Sitewise Solutions Inc. Giving them the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop keys to Canada is one of the highest points of my 35-year career and I’m so excited to see how big we grow together.” Similarly, when asked about partnering with Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Lee-Ann Tero, Director of Operations of Sitewise Solutions Inc said “We are over the moon to partner with Stratis & his team to bring Brooklyn Dumpling Shop to Canada. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we cannot wait to embark on this delicious adventure together."



Outside of its one-of-a-kind dumplings, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, has seen a great response from their Automat contactless smartphone ordering system, a point of interest for a post-pandemic friendly world. The fully automated restaurant conceptualized by Brooklyn Chop House has brought the Automat of yesteryear into the present with advanced Autoflow technology made for today and Zero Human Interaction (ZHI) throughout the entire grab-and-go. In addition, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s state-of-the-art food locker technology provides guests with an easy, safe option to pick up orders from temperature-controlled lockers at peak freshness, allowing consumers to get the dumpling and bowls they come to love at Brooklyn Chop House, in an affordable and fast casual setting. "The Automat was single-handedly the greatest fast food distribution equipment ever designed.

The technology we’ve brought to Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is unlike anything that has been seen before. It has allowed us to create an Autoflow from a customers’ smartphone to our touchless ordering kiosks, right to our lockers to bring quick-serve restaurants into the 21st century,” said Brooklyn Dumpling Shop founder Stratis Morfogen. “The Pandemic delayed Brooklyn Dumpling Shop's opening by a year, but this was a concept I came up with in 2018. This dream has become a reality and has kept us in great success throughout this Covid period.” This one-of-a-kind quick-service has a Dumpling Lab in the front window with the restaurant’s dumpling-making machines for all to see. Guests can place an order on their phone or via one of the restaurant’s Touchless self-ordering kiosks.

When a guest’s order is ready, the customer will receive a text notification to get their special delivery from a marked, temperature-controlled locker; it will open automatically once the customer scans their barcode. Lockers storing hot food will be red-lit, indicating it’s 145 degrees; chilled lockers will be blue-lit and 38 degrees. Auburn-lit lockers will disclose one’s at room temperature.

This provides a Zero Human Interaction experience from start to finish. Recipes for these new flavors of dumplings can be found in Morfogen’s first book “Damn Good Dumplings, you can also learn more about Stratis’ history as a restauranter from his latest book “Be A Disruptor”, both of which are available at major bookstores nationwide.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop also offers a line of mail-order products to customers across the United States and will have its dumplings in Walmart nationwide by late summer 2023.