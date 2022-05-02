Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Signs Deal to Open in Queens

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the one-of-a-kind quick serve dumpling franchise, is coming to Queens after franchisees Jose Marrero and Jonathan Molina of The Execs Hospitality Group signed a lease agreement for the Queens Place Mall. After completing a multi-unit deal last fall to bring five stores to the borough, The Execs are slated to open the wildly popular automat concept at 8801 Queens Blvd, Queens, NY, in May of 2022.

“We’re excited to announce that Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is finally coming to Queens with a storefront in the Queens Place Mall,” says The Execs. “It’s the perfect spot for the brand’s automat concept and we can’t wait for mallgoers to try out these dumplings.”

The new Queens location demonstrates the versatility of the concept and its ability to fit in both traditional and non-traditional spaces. The newly leased storefront measures around 400 square feet and is located on the mall’s first floor where many shoppers congregate. This marks the second non-traditional Brooklyn Dumpling Shop location in as many months after the brand announced a franchise deal for Wayne, New Jersey’s Willowbrook Mall in March.

“I was born in Queens and I’m very excited to bring our Brooklyn Dumpling Shop back home with a proven group of operators,” says Stratis Morfogen, owner of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “Our concept, paired with Queens Place Mall, is a perfect fit – mall owners have always been ahead of the culinary curve in our industry and we’re seeing that here once again."

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is on pace to meet its target growth trajectory of developing 250 units within two years of the brand’s inception. After a year of growth highlighted by the opening of the brand’s flagship location in New York’s East Village, the brand has signed new franchise deals for more than 135 units in five states throughout the country and most recently celebrated the grand opening of its franchise location in Storrs, CT.

“Brooklyn Dumpling Shop has enjoyed rapid growth in just its first year of franchising and with the popularity the brand has generated, I see no signs of it slowing down,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart, the franchising partner of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. “Between offering a flexible footprint, reviving the automat and working to combat the industry’s ongoing labor shortage, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing this concept sweep across the country’s top markets.”

The innovative automat concept is currently looking for experienced franchisees and qualified investors to introduce the concept to major media markets across the country.