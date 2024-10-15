Brooklyn Water Bagel, the renowned leader in bringing authentic NYC-style bagels across Florida, announced the opening of its latest location in North Palm Beach. This restaurant will be operated by the Brooklyn Water Bagel corporate team, bringing high-quality breakfast and lunch menu offerings to the local community. The North Palm Beach restaurant is the second location in the market for the brand, demonstrating its continued investment and development in South Florida.

Situated at 1201 US Hwy 1, the new restaurant will open on Oct. 16. As part of its official opening, the corporate team is partnering with the Loggerhead Marine Life Center. Together, they will host a Save the Sea Turtles event in October where invitees will receive free breakfast and be encouraged to contribute to the foundation.

“We are proud of our standing as the leading bagel concept in Florida, and are thrilled to continue our expansion in South Florida,” said Dan Smith, CEO of Brooklyn Water Bagel. “We get to offer more people an authentic NYC-style bagel experience, all while creating jobs and providing business development opportunities in North Palm Beach.”

As the leader of bagel brands in Florida for a decade, the restaurant will deliver high-quality breakfast and lunch menu offerings that feature authentic, NYC-style bagels made from a unique water purification system designed to replicate New York City’s water and its unprecedented baking benefits. Additionally, Brooklyn Water Bagel offers exceptional sandwich options using only the best ingredients. The brand is also known for its unique signature Iced Coffee Cubsta, an iced coffee made with coffee ice cubes and can be customized by guests. Brooklyn Water Bagel delivers this award-winning experience with Happy Service in a convenient fast-casual format.

“The opening is a meaningful step in our long-term growth journey, and we can’t wait to further expand our footprint across Florida and other future markets,” said Smith. “It’s a key milestone to add a second location in the market as our strategic roadmap is to build community connection with our distinctive dining experience. As we continue to expand, our focus remains on high-quality standards, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Founded in Delray Beach, Florida, Brooklyn Water Bagel has a rich history of innovation and commitment to quality. The brand has been captivating guests since its inception in 2009, standing out in the breakfast/lunch category by prioritizing high-quality food options with friendly, personable service and custom-roasted coffee. Brooklyn Water Bagel provides customers with bagels that match the unique taste and texture of New York’s finest as it was ranked number one by The Daily Meal for the best bagel sandwich in the United States, reflecting the quality and authenticity of the product.

Brooklyn Water Bagel has implemented a strategic Florida franchise growth plan as part of its nationwide franchising initiative. The company is seeking to award franchise opportunities to experienced franchise owners who are passionate about delivering high-quality, authentic New York-style bagels and an exceptional guest experience.