Brooklyn Water Bagel, the renowned leader in bringing authentic NYC-style bagels across Florida, announced the opening of its latest Orlando location in Lake Nona.

Already an established restaurant brand in the Florida bagel market, Brooklyn Water Bagel is bringing several new locations to Orlando as part of its long-term growth strategy, starting with this Lake Nona opening.

The new Lake Nona restaurant serves as a significant milestone for Brooklyn Water Bagel’s operational innovation, as it will feature the brand’s first pickup window, “The Brooklane”, which introduces a new pick-up and carry-out format offering customers additional convenience. Situated at 9368 Narcoossee Rd., the new restaurant is set to open on November 1. The location will be operated by franchisees, Catherine and Nick Tetrault and Jon Nadler.

“We are excited to continue our expansion throughout Orlando and demonstrate our decades of bagel breakfast and lunch leadership throughout Florida,” said Dan Smith, CEO of Brooklyn Water Bagel. “Nick, Catherine, and Jon have displayed their commitment to our communities and their passion for the brand with their success in operating two current locations in Lake Mary and Lady Lake. We’re confident they will bring a vibrant spirit to this community and continue driving brand innovation with the introduction of this new restaurant format.”

The restaurant will deliver high-quality breakfast and lunch menu offerings that feature authentic, NYC-style bagels made from a unique water purification system designed to replicate New York City’s water and its unprecedented baking benefits. Additionally, Brooklyn Water Bagel offers exceptional sandwich options using only the best ingredients. The brand is also known for its unique signature Iced Coffee Cubsta, an iced coffee made with coffee ice cubes and can be customized by guests. Brooklyn Water Bagel delivers this award-winning experience with Happy Service in a convenient fast-casual format.

“Operating our Brooklyn Water Bagel locations has been a rewarding experience and we are honored to bring authentic New York bagels to the Lake Nona community with our third location,” said Nick. “Our team is well-prepared to open this latest restaurant given their existing knowledge of the brand. The addition of the pickup window in Lake Nona will bring a more convenient dining option to guests. It will also give us more opportunity to be the new breakfast and lunch staple in the area and deliver the high-quality food and service Brooklyn Water Bagel is known for.”

Founded in Delray Beach, Florida, Brooklyn Water Bagel has a rich history of innovation and commitment to quality. The brand has been captivating guests since its inception in 2009, standing out in the breakfast and lunch category by prioritizing high-quality food options with friendly, personable service and custom-roasted coffee. Brooklyn Water Bagel provides customers with bagels that match the unique taste and texture of New York’s finest as it was ranked number one by The Daily Meal for the best bagel sandwich in the United States, reflecting the quality and authenticity of the product.

Brooklyn Water Bagel has implemented a strategic Florida franchise growth plan as part of its nationwide franchising initiative. The company is seeking to award franchise opportunities to experienced franchise owners who are passionate about delivering high-quality, authentic New York-style bagels and an exceptional guest experience.