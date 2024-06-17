Investing in the workforce, community and its future, Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store has unveiled the newly remodeled and expanded Dixie Café, now offering dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru services. This expansion, marked by a $1 million investment, provides Guests with convenient options to enjoy the Southern soul food the restaurant has proudly served for nearly 60 years.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, June 12, Old Country Store President Brooks Shaw emphasized that the project, several years in the making, aligns with the latest trends in the restaurant industry. He credited his father, the late Clark Shaw, for the vision and planning that set the family and business up for success.

“Make no mistake, while many of us have worked to create this specific design for the Dixie Café renovation and drive-thru addition, it’s my dad’s wise planning and vision from a long time ago that made it possible,” said Shaw, the third-generation owner. “His wise planning not only helped us survive but thrive after his passing. He would be proud of the work we’ve done, and he’d be the first car going through.”

Since its soft opening nearly two weeks ago, the Dixie Café drive-thru has served 500 cars. Inside the Dixie Café, returning Guests will notice an expanded dining room, which grew by 700 square feet to accommodate more tables, an expanded takeout buffet line and a larger cashier area. Additional upgrades include improved flow through the carry-out line, better signage for faster purchasing decisions, new equipment for better food quality and new tables, chairs and an updated HVAC system for a more comfortable dining experience. Dixie Café Drive-Thru Department Lead Lindsey Ferguson noted that the team has adjusted well to the new pace of drive-thru service.

In addition to the traditional aroma of Southern soul food, the new sweet and savory scent of cinnamon-glazed pecans, almonds and cashews tempt Guests’ taste buds as soon as they enter; Guests may purchase them and other specialty to-go treats in the line, also. The Dixie Café serves Guests from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 6:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

The exterior of the renovated Dixie Café includes an outdoor seating area, colorful floral arrangements and a bright red “Dixie Café” sign with a touching backstory. Juanita Shaw, Clark’s wife and Brooks’ mother, shared that the sign is a sweet reminder of a time when she spotted it in disrepair. Her husband found the owners, who gifted it to them. “Clark lovingly put that sign back together, and it’s up there now. I can’t look up there and not think about how he started it and the great things ahead,” she said.

The new additions are just the beginning for Casey Jones Village and the Old Country Store. “We’re exploring options for online or app-based ordering, making it easier for our Guests to enjoy our offerings,” Shaw said. He thanked his family members, business partners, city and county officials, Greater Jackson Chamber and mentors for their support throughout the development process.

One such mentor, Richard Ayers, who has known Shaw for seven years, attended the ceremony. He called the project “a tremendous addition to the activities in the village.” Ayers added, “This is a celebration of a project that has been a vision for years — a strategic vision of the business to better serve the community.”

Shaw received numerous well wishes following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including from Norman Thomas Jr., a frequent Guest. “You have a wonderful cafe,” Thomas said to Shaw. “I come here often, several days a week.”

As the Shaw family celebrated this milestone in the history of the business, Brooks Shaw’s daughter, Grace Anne, hugged her father saying, “Congratulations!” With her, as well as the next generation, in mind, Shaw envisions a bright future for Guests to gather at Dixie Café, the Old Country Store buffet, Miss Juanita’s Gift Shop, The Farm at Casey Jones Village or the Casey Jones Railroad Museum. Shaw said to his Guests, “You might be thinking what could possibly be next. We’re just getting started!”

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store has been a multi-faceted destination, serving great food, great people and a greater purpose since 1965. Located at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee, it includes the restaurant, Miss Anne’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita’s Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Drive-Thru or Dine-In. The establishment is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025. For more information, visit instagram.com/caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore, caseyjones.com, or call 731-668-1223.