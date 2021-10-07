Brother Jimmy's BBQ Launches Fast-Casual Prototype in Orlando

Every Yankee knows that the best place to get real deal, authentic, slow-smoked BBQ in NYC is Brother Jimmy’s. Over the past 30 years, Brother Jimmy’s has built a national brand catering to the ACC, SEC and all things Southern with its award-winning, Carolina-style pulled pork and mouthwatering ribs. Whether you want to chow down on the best eats, watch the big game over a few rounds of beer or party the night away, a good time is always in store at Brother Jimmy’s.

No two visits to Brother Jimmy’s will ever be the same, but there is one thing that never changes – the awesome BBQ. With the raucous nature of sports and Brother Jimmy’s vibrant party scene, the incredible food sometimes gets overlooked.

Brother Jimmy’s has decided to focus exclusively on the BBQ as it expands. The restaurant brand has launched a new quick-service prototype at The Marketplace in Dr. Phillips. This is the first quick-service-style restaurant that Brother Jimmy’s has opened and, surely with its awesome BBQ, won’t be the last. The restaurant brand has big plans for Central Florida, a market Brother Jimmy himself recently relocated to. Yes – there really is a Brother Jimmy!

Just one bite of Brother Jimmy’s signature pulled pork and you’ll find yourself transported right back into mama’s kitchen. Smoked low and slow over Hickory wood for 12 hours and tossed in the house vinegar-based BBQ sauce, you can tell no corners are cut. With options like mouthwatering ribs offered wet or dry and its award-winning black angus brisket, it’s hard to choose.

No comfort meal is complete without a healthy helping of your classic Southern sides. The new concept is serving up hand-cut fries, slaw, baked beans, mac and cheese, collard greens and, of course, corn bread. There’s never any order regret at Brother Jimmy’s.

“Orlando knows its BBQ and Brother Jimmy’s is the real deal,” says Jim Goldman, AKA Brother Jimmy. “This new location is all about the food and we’ve even transferred our New York pit master to oversee the kitchen. We challenge you to give our eats a try and tell us they’re not the best Carolina BBQ you’ve ever had!”

Brother Jimmy’s was founded in Manhattan’s Upper East side in 1989 by Jim Goldman, a graduate of Duke who fell in love with Carolina-style BBQ while taking graduate courses at UNC. Its mission was to spread the gospel of real Southern BBQ done right combined with the warmth of genuine Southern hospitality to the heart of the Northeast. In addition to the new quick-service prototype, Brother Jimmy’s has big plans for Orlando including a concept at International Drive’s ICON Park in the works and several other locations in mind.

Brother Jimmy’s at The Market place is now open and offers dine-in, take-out and catering.