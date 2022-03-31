Brother's Chicken Opens Four Stores in Louisiana

New Orleans-based restaurant Brother’s Chicken announces four new locations in and around Monroe, Louisiana that will feature its beloved fried chicken. Known across the state for their secret recipe, Brother’s is excited to bring its iconic brand and famous flavors to more areas of Louisiana and beyond in the coming months.

Despite only having locations in the southeastern region of Louisiana since 1989, the Brother’s Fried Chicken story is known around the world. With expansion in mind across the country, owner Eddie Hamdan is eager to first grow the brand across the state. “We are excited to continue our footprint across Louisiana and beyond with four new locations,” says Hamdan. The expansion of Brother’s into the following locations is just the first step:

104 State Hwy 34, W. Monroe, LA

331 State Hwy 546, W. Monroe, LA

11765 Crossett Rd, Bastrop, LA

1601 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston, LA

At each location, Brother’s Chicken starts service every morning at 10 am and closes at 7 pm. Enjoy dark and white meat fried chicken, fried fish, meat pies, jambalaya, red beans, fries, and more on the Brother’s menu.