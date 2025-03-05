Bruegger’s Bagels, known for its New York-style, kettle-boiled bagels and craveable fresh-baked breakfast, invites all egg, bacon, and cheese lovers to indulge in their new Double-Stack Egg Sandwich. The breakfast sandwich is now available at Bruegger’s Bagels locations nationwide.

Renowned for its craveable breakfast, Bruegger’s Bagels once again raises the bar with a hearty breakfast sandwich, piled high with bacon, cheese, and eggs. The new Double-Stack Egg Sandwich features not one, but two layers of melty American cheese, peppered bacon, and fresh-cracked eggs. But one could argue what makes it doubly delicious is its fresh-baked Cheesy Hash Brown Gourmet Bagel and the kick of creamy chipotle mayo that finishes it off.

Guests can order the Double-Stack Egg Sandwich by stopping by their local Bruegger’s Bagels bakery, ordering online, or using the brand’s app for easy pickup at participating locations. The breakfast sandwich will also be available via catering.

With over 175 locations nationwide, Bruegger’s Bagels has earned a reputation for its authentic kettle-boiled bagels and array of made-in-Vermont cream cheeses. It also offers an enticing lineup of crave-worthy breakfast sandwiches, including the Vermonter, Farmhouse, Smokehouse Brisket, and Sriracha Honey Sunrise, as well as other innovative creations that keep customers coming back for more.