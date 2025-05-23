Sunrise SociaL Express, a fast casual breakfast, lunch and brunch concept, is coming to Vineland – and it’s opening next week — Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Sunrise SociaL Express (which is a fast-casual style version of Sunrise SociaL) is located at 301 S Main Rd in Vineland (it’s a former Boston Market) and will have limited indoor dining and a drive-through. They are looking to become an infusion of popular chains: Waffle House and Raising Cane’s.

“With Express, we are looking to roll out a modernized version of Waffle House,” says, founder, Aaron Anderson. “Some of our lunch items will consist of our signature chicken tenders and signature smash burgers.”

The menu will also feature items such as: Biscuit Sandwich (egg, cheese and choice of protein: pork sausage, turkey sausage, beef bacon, or fried chicken), cheesesteak egg rolls, chicken and waffles, fried fish, shrimp and grits and crinkle cut fries. Express will also have Sunrise SociaL’s SGG special (cornmeal-fried fish, lump crab, and shrimp over cheese grits with spicy gumbo gravy) on the weekends.

Their parent concept, Sunrise SociaL, is currently a Metro-Philly hotspot with delectable food items such as: Cracked Fried Lobster, Mixed Berry French Toast, Apple Pie Pancake Stack, Red Velvet Waffles and Mangomosa Margaritas).

Founder, Aaron Anderson, is no stranger to the Philly food scene (as he previously owned for four Original Hot Dog Factory restaurants (including one in Suburu Park) that had a menu consisting of a wide range of selections including: specialty hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, french fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and related foods and beverages. Anderson also acquired two Rita’s Italian Ice franchises in 2021-2022 and also founded Chef Rube Kitchen (a ghost kitchen concept that had multiple location, including one in Philly’s soccer stadium).

Anderson also plans to open a Sunrise SociaL Express in Houston later this year.

Sunrise SociaL Express is 3300 square feet and will open seven days a week from 8am – 10pm.