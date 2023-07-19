Brunner Named Agency of Record for Church's Texas Chicken

Brunner, a leading full-service integrated marketing agency, announced that the company has been named Strategic-Creative Agency of Record (AOR) for Church's Texas Chicken, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. This collaboration will elevate the Church's Texas Chicken brand and strengthen its community connections to drive strategic growth.

"We are thrilled to be working with Church's Texas Chicken as their Agency of Record," said Jeff Maggs, managing partner at Brunner. "Our team is passionate about collaborating with brands that have a rich history and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. We look forward to leveraging our strategic capabilities to drive impactful results for Church's Texas Chicken."

As the AOR, Brunner will leverage its comprehensive suite of services, including strategic planning, creative development, social marketing, digital marketing, and analytics, to support Church's Texas Chicken in achieving its marketing and business objectives. The agency's deep understanding of consumer behavior and market dynamics will play a pivotal role in developing integrated marketing campaigns that resonate with Church's Texas Chicken's diverse target audiences.

"We are excited to join forces with Brunner as we embrace a future as bold as our flavor," says Natalia Franco, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Church's Texas Chicken. "Their proven expertise in the marketing landscape and deep understanding of our industry will undoubtedly help us amplify our brand and engage with our loyal customers in new strategic and meaningful ways."

Church's Texas Chicken, renowned for its hand-battered, fried chicken and Honey-Butter Biscuits, has been serving communities for more than 70 years. With Brunner as its AOR, Church's Texas Chicken aims to build on its legacy of providing delicious food and memorable dining experiences by implementing innovative marketing strategies that connect with customers on both an emotional and culinary level.