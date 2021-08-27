Bruster’s Awards Five Winners Free Ice Cream All Year

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream was founded in 1989 and decades after its inception, Bruster’s still maintains family values across the business. With a commitment to celebrating customers throughout life’s special moments, the company introduced a national ice cream contest to show its appreciation and selected winners from across the U.S.

Bruster’s launched Sweet Celebrations on July 1, 2021. Throughout the month, patrons entered the contest by submitting a photo or video on Instagram or Twitter showing how they’re celebrating this summer with Bruster’s Real Ice Cream. Using the hashtag #LivingTheSweetLife, the contest garnered more than 1,600 submissions from across the country and five final recipients were selected. Each winner was awarded free Bruster’s Real Ice Cream for a year.

The winning entries highlight the sweet rewards that life offers and can be celebrated with Bruster’s.

India Lipton of Virginia: “Learning to walk has its sweet rewards (Dylan has had 22 brain surgeries and although he is 9 years old, he is starting independent walking this year! That's a treat!!)”

Benjamin Kennedy of Pennsylvania: “My wife (Elyn) and I went to Bruster's, immediately after leaving our wedding reception. One of our very first acts of married life was to get some delicious, creamy ice cream.”

Kathleen Hickey of Maryland: "Bruster's is our favorite! I told my husband I was pregnant with Bruster's, so of course it was our last date night before baby arrived, and our first trip as a family of 3!"

Kristi Doke of Florida: "We celebrate every gymnastics meet with Bruster's ice cream! It gives us a chance to celebrate her hard work, and spend priceless, quality time together. The staff is always amazing and gives her "the most amount of whipped cream possible." These will forever be some of my favorite memories!!"

Don Trombley of New York: "Celebrating a dear friend's Life."

“We serve smiles to customers at nearly 200 locations across the county,” says Jennifer Brinker, VP, Marketing at Bruster’s Real Ice Cream. “We are delighted to share our premium ice cream, great customer service and fun, friendly atmosphere with our winners throughout the year.”