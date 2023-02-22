Bruxie Chooses Powerhouse+Co. for Public Relations and Brand Storytelling

Powerhouse+Co., a creative public relations agency specializing in brand storytelling, media relations and influencer programs, has been retained by Bruxie – an up and coming fast casual concept known for its inviting vibes and innovative menu offerings, including delicious waffle sandwiches, famous chicken tenders and artisan shakes. Powerhouse will lead consumer and industry PR and influencer relations efforts for the growing Bruxie brand, leveraging years of results-driven communications experience and successful initiatives for an array of franchise restaurant concepts, including Mountain Mike’s Pizza, TOUS les JOURS, Juice It Up! and WaBa Grill. Working in lockstep with Bruxie’s seasoned leadership team, Powerhouse will develop and execute strategic, comprehensive communications programs focused on launching the brand in new markets, while also reminding guests about all the things that makes Bruxie truly special and unlike any other fried chicken or fast casual concept out there.

“Bruxie is gearing up for a year of significant expansion in new and existing markets, and we’re excited to lean on Powerhouse+Co. to introduce Bruxie to consumers by leveraging the agency’s long history of expertise and proven best practices in the restaurant and franchise space,” says Scott Grinstead, CEO of Bruxie. “We are extremely passionate about Bruxie’s next chapter, which is why we turned to an established agency that’s well-known for impactful storytelling and crafting compelling brand narratives that increase awareness and propel restaurants to new heights.”

Powerhouse will support Bruxie’s existing restaurants and new locations with comprehensive media and influencer relations campaigns, driving brand awareness and reinforcing Bruxie’s reputation as an elevated fast casual brand that welcomes guests into a high-quality restaurant atmosphere and serves creative, chef-inspired food. Bruxie currently operates five locations throughout Southern California, with plans to add four more locations in the coming months, including the brand’s debut in Georgia. Bruxie will open a new location in Athens this spring, adjacent to the University of Georgia campus. Bruxie also will grow its California footprint this year, opening a flagship restaurant in El Segundo, which will be followed later in the year by five additional locations in California.

Since 2010, Bruxie has combined a welcoming atmosphere with an innovative chef-driven menu that uses fresh ingredients, time-intensive processes, proprietary recipes and creative culinary ideas to deliver an elevated fast casual dining experience. Guests are invited to explore and experience new menu options with every visit, choosing from hearty salads and unique waffle sandwiches to hand battered chicken tenders and thick shakes made with a new flavor introduced each month. There’s no question that Bruxie folds quality and care into every menu item. Sauces are handmade in-house daily, produce is freshly chopped onsite, and the brand’s signature Belgian-inspired waffle batter is uniquely created to deliver the perfect crisp finish.

“Like Bruxie, Powerhouse+Co. is starting a new chapter in 2023, reimagining and reinvigorating our own brand, which makes our partnership with Bruxie even more special because the sense of excitement and optimism Bruxie feels for the year ahead is a shared experience with our agency,” says Kristin Daher, Founder and CEO of Powerhouse+Co. “As Bruxie enters a period of significant growth and brand momentum, we are proud to be one of the company’s strategic partners, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help shape and reinforce its unique story to new audiences and longtime fans of the brand.”

With longstanding experience supporting a deep client roster spanning many industries, including restaurant, franchise, CPG, consumer tech and health and fitness, Powerhouse+Co. conceptualizes and implements award-winning strategic communications campaigns and other value-added initiatives for national, regional and local brands. Powerhouse+Co. understands how to remain relevant in a competitive marketplace because seasoned agency practitioners understand the unique challenges and opportunities presented within crowded industries.