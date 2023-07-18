Bruxie to Open in El Segundo, California

Bruxie, Southern California’s beloved “culinary casual” concept known for its inviting vibes and unconventional menu offerings, including hand-crafted waffle sandwiches, righteous chicken tenders and artisan custard shakes, will debut in El Segundo, California, this month (2181 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite B). The El Segundo restaurant will serve as the brand’s new training location and mark the sixth Bruxie in Southern California, joining existing restaurants in Orange, Brea, Costa Mesa, Santa Monica and North Hollywood. Bruxie El Segundo opens for business on Wednesday, July 19, and will host a grand opening event on Friday, July 28 at 5 p.m.



“We are thrilled to become a part of the growing community of El Segundo, a city that’s seen much investment in recent years including the new L.A. Chargers training facility, Top Golf and more,” says Scott Grinstead, CEO of Bruxie. “We are excited that we can share the Bruxie experience with a new community, and look forward to sharing our unique menu, cool vibe and personalized service with our new neighbors.”



Bruxie El Segundo will kickstart an exciting year of restaurant expansion and brand growth for Bruxie, with four California openings planned for 2023, plus one additional opening expected in Atlanta, Georgia this fall. Bruxie currently operates six restaurants in the U.S., including five in Southern California and one in Athens, Georgia. As Bruxie continues its growth, the El Segundo location will be a model for future restaurants, showcasing Bruxie’s updated design and leading the charge on menu innovation.



“When considering where Bruxie should go next, El Segundo was attractive due to its proximity to Los Angeles, and the unique urban and coastal vibe that deliver an authentic California experience,” Grinstead adds. “This year begins a period of significant strategic growth for Bruxie, and we know Bruxie El Segundo will set the tone as Bruxie grows throughout the state and beyond.”



Since 2010, Bruxie has combined a friendly atmosphere with an innovative chef-driven menu that utilizes fresh ingredients, proprietary recipes, and creative culinary ideas to deliver an elevated fast casual dining experience. Bruxie’s wide-ranging menu features unique waffle sandwiches, righteous chicken tenders, hearty salads and artisan shakes made with real Wisconsin custard. Most sauces are handmade in-house daily, produce is freshly chopped onsite, chicken is marinated for 24 hours before being fried to perfection, and the brand’s Belgian-inspired waffle was designed to achieve a delightfully light and airy texture with a crispy finish. Bruxie’s food and vibe are truly unique!



Bruxie’s new restaurant will be located at 2181 Rosecrans Ave., Suite B, El Segundo, CA.