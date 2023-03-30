Bruxie Plans First Georgia Location

Bruxie is set to open its first Georgia restaurant this spring in the Classic City. The eagerly anticipated Athens location will operate across from the University of Georgia campus in its famous downtown, bringing Bruxie’s cool vibe and a smile to students, faculty and locals looking to enjoy fresh, high quality food in an upbeat environment. Bruxie, like the University of Georgia and its numerous championship athletic programs, is in a league of its own.

“Athens is home to champions, and when you win back-to-back national football titles, we will build a Bruxie in your town – with winning recipes and menu items unlike anything else,” says Brett Gibson, Operating Partner. “Bruxie’s signature waffle sandwiches, incredible chicken tenders, scratch-made sauces, and thick shakes will bring mouth-watering, championship flavors to downtown Athens, and we can’t wait to welcome the local community into our restaurant very soon.”

Since 2010, Bruxie has combined a friendly atmosphere with an innovative chef-driven menu that utilizes fresh ingredients, time-intensive processes, proprietary recipes and creative culinary ideas to deliver an elevated fast casual dining experience. Inviting guests to explore new options with every visit, Bruxie’s wide-ranging menu features everything from hearty salads and unique waffle sandwiches to desserts and shakes made with real Wisconsin custard. Sauces are handmade in-house daily, produce is freshly chopped onsite, chicken is marinated for 24 hours before being fried to perfection, and the brand’s Belgian-inspired waffle batter was designed to achieve a delightfully light and airy texture with a crispy finish.

“Bruxie’s creative menu is unlike anything Athens currently offers, and we’re proud to introduce our unique menu and dining concept to the community as an exciting new dining destination for UGA students and local residents to call their own,” says Scott Grinstead, CEO of Bruxie. “We’re looking forward to becoming a fixture in the Athens community and are eager for our new guests to experience Bruxie’s unconventional sandwiches, salads, tenders and desserts for themselves.”

Bruxie currently operates five restaurant locations in Southern California. Athens will be the sixth U.S. store and the first in the state of Georgia. The soon-to-be-bicoastal brand is tackling 2023 with a reinvigorated focus on expansion, both within California and beyond. Following Athens, Bruxie will welcome five additional locations throughout California, as well as additional restaurants in Georgia, focusing on the greater Atlanta market.