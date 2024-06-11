In a powerful show of support for Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month and PTSD Awareness Month, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young teamed up with other influential men in the Charlotte community for an impactful panel discussion. Hosted at nonprofit mental health treatment organization HopeWay, and in collaboration with Bojangles, the event aimed to bring awareness to critical mental health issues and provide support to HopeWay clients.

Young was joined by his father, Craig Young, a licensed therapist, along with Justin Johnson, MD, DFAPA, board-certified psychiatrist and Director of Veteran & First Responder Services at HopeWay, and Cameron, a Veteran and former HopeWay client. The panel engaged in an open and honest conversation focused on the importance of prioritizing mental health in all aspects of life, both on and off the field. Attendees, including HopeWay clients—encompassing adults, veterans, and first responders—and staff enjoyed lunch from Bojangles. Bojangles, whose community values include a deep appreciation for the service and sacrifices of the military and first responders, provided the meal. Participants engaged in meaningful discussions that promoted mental well-being within the Charlotte community and beyond.

“I am so grateful for Bojangles’ commitment to our community and the important work of organizations like HopeWay,” says Young. “Mental health is a topic that affects us all, yet stigma often prevents us from talking about it. Together, hopefully we can leverage our combined community influence to break down barriers and encourage meaningful conversations about mental wellness.” The event featured a panel discussion guided by Dr. Johnson, followed by a Q&A session with the attendees. The collective experience and expertise of the panelists provided a rich foundation for the conversation, emphasizing the need for open dialogue and community support in addressing mental health challenges.

“We were thrilled to host Bryce Young and Bojangles at our Sharon Road campus for this important event,” says Dr. Alyson R. Kuroski-Mazzei, a triple-boarded psychiatrist and HopeWay’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer. “It’s incredibly impactful for our clients, staff and the entire community to see someone like Bryce recognizing the importance of prioritizing your mental health.”

“At Bojangles, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting one another,” says Ken Reynolds, director of corporate and community affairs at Bojangles. “Partnering with HopeWay and Bryce Young for this event allows us to shine a light on that through great food and conversation.”