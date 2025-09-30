Bubbakoo’s Burritos announced three new strategic additions to its executive team: today announced three strategic additions to its executive leadership team: Alex Jano, Vice President of Marketing; Austin LeFevre, Chief Financial Officer; and Luke Mandola, Jr., Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development.

The leadership expansion unites top talent from across the restaurant and retail industries, positioning Bubbakoo’s for, accelerated growth nationwide.

Alex Jano, VP of Marketing, brings brand leadership experience from Burger King, Domino’s, and Coca-Cola, where she specialized in consumer engagement, digital innovation, and brand storytelling.

Austin LeFevre, CFO, joins with extensive financial expertise from Krispy Kreme, Lowe’s, and PwC, with a background spanning global finance, M&A, and operational strategy.

Luke Mandola, Jr., Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development, adds more than 25 years of experience leading franchise expansion, real estate growth, and multi-unit operations, having overseen the opening of more than 100 restaurants across Shipley Do-Nuts, Fuddruckers, and BRIX Holdings.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex, Austin, and Luke to the Bubbakoo’s leadership team at such a pivotal point in our journey,” said Chris Ives, CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Alex’s marketing expertise will elevate how we connect with guests and franchisees, Austin’s financial leadership provides the strength we need to scale with discipline, and Luke’s track record in franchise development and real estate growth is unmatched. Their combined experience brings the perfect balance of strategy, creativity, and execution that will fuel our brand’s continued success and expansion nationwide.”

The appointments come on the heels of Ives’ transition to CEO earlier this year and mark a new era of growth for Bubbakoo’s under the backing of Thompson Street Capital Partners. Together, the strengthened leadership team will guide the brand’s strategy to expand into new markets while deepening its reputation as one of the most dynamic and innovative concepts in the fast-casual space. Notably as well, Bubbakoo’s ranked #316 on this year’s Franchise Times Top 400+ List, moving up 19 spots from 2024—underscoring the brand’s robust franchise model for entrepreneurs.

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. Living up to its promise to “create something different,” the brand offers more than 12 signature flavors that fuel its ever-evolving lineup—from the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito to Saucy Snack Wraps, the Nashville Burrito, and the Crispy Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla. This tradition of bold, fresh innovation continues with the Killer Creations menu, which now features new standouts like the Honey Sriracha Crispy Chicken Stinger and the Breakfast Burrito, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. Since its inception in 2008, Bubbakoo’s has grown from its Jersey Shore roots to more than 130 locations across 14 states.