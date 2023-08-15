Bubbakoo's Burritos Appears on 2023 Inc. 5000

Inc. revealed that Bubbakoo’s Burritos ranks No. 1517 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We’re honored to be included on this year’s Inc. 5000 list,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “This past year has been pivotal to our brand’s growth, and we have made tremendous strides in expanding our footprint in both new and existing markets. We look forward to continuing our growth efforts alongside our dedicated franchise partners.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Year to date 2023, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has opened more than 15 locations including in new markets such as Connecticut, bringing the brand’s location count to over 100 restaurants nationwide. The brand’s impressive expansion efforts have also garnered recognition from other notable organizations such as Nation’s Restaurant News, with Bubbakoo’s Burritos having ranked on the outlet’s Top 100 List of Emerging Restaurant Chains. In addition, Bubbakoo’s Burritos was awarded a #38 listing on QSR Magazine’s Top 50 Contenders Award, an annual ranking which recognizes brands by top U.S. system-wide sales.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos Mexican-fusion fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named. The brand was also featured on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit owners.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.