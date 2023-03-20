Bubbakoo's Burritos Appoints Mimi Somerman as first CMO

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a leading Mexican-fusion brand known for its innovative and unique menu offerings, announced an addition to its executive team by welcoming Mimi Somerman.



Bringing an extensive skillset in high-level marketing, Somerman will serve the Bubbakoo’s Burritos brand as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Somerman has over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, and has worked across restaurant segments including quick service, fast casual, casual and fine dining. She also has experience in the beverage, tourism and retail industries, priming her as the ideal addition to a rapidly growing concept like Bubbakoo’s Burritos.



“I’ve known the Bubbakoo’s co-founders, Paul Altero and Bill Hart, for many years, having worked with them previously,” says Somerman. “I knew immediately that Bubbakoo’s was a concept strategically designed to not only scale, but thrive at a national level. When they approached me with joining their team, it was an easy choice. The leadership team that Paul and Bill have built is a group of committed and talented people, and I’m thrilled to be a part of something with so much opportunity.”



Somerman’s addition to the Bubbakoo’s Burritos corporate team comes as the brand celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, a milestone achievement for the fast casual concept. Over its lifespan, Bubbakoo’s Burritos quickly made a name for itself not only for its innovative menu, but with stellar award rankings, such as being named on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list, and dozens of charitable donations. Notably, the brand raised over $25,000 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 2022 to support the American Cancer Society.



“We are ecstatic to have Mimi join us during such an exciting time for the brand, especially given that we are celebrating 15 years of Bubbakoo’s in 2023,” says Bubbakoo’s Burritos co-founder Paul Altero. “Bill and I have remained in long term contact with Mimi, and when thinking of who we wanted to lead the charge in growing our brand from a marketing perspective, Mimi was the clear and obvious choice. Her skillset speaks directly to the objectives we’re looking to accomplish, and having an asset like her on our side will be instrumental in achieving our goals over the coming years.”



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.