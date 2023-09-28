Bubbakoo's Burritos to Award Free Tacos for a Year to 15 Customers

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is continuing its roll-out of special promotions throughout 2023 in celebration of its 15th anniversary.

This time, the Mexican-fusion brand is awarding 15 winners free taco trio entrees for a year in honor of National Taco Day on October 4. The brand is celebrating National Taco Day for a week, October 2 to 8, and fans can enter to win by liking, commenting, and sharing the brand’s posts on all social media channels. The 15 winners will be announced via the brand’s social media on October 11th.

“There is no better way to celebrate National Taco Day than by giving back to our loyal guests who have made the past 15 years so remarkable,” says Mimi Somerman, CMO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “This is our way of showing thanks to our community of fans, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional food and customer service for the next 15 years and beyond.”

Following the National Taco Day giveaway, Bubbakoo’s Burritos will launch a free-delivery promotion to continue the October festivities. From October 9 to October 15, guests will receive free delivery on orders placed via the Bubbakoo’s Burritos app and on the Bubbakoo’s Burritos website. The brand will temporarily replace popular menu creations with new Killer Burritos on the Bubbakoo’s Burritos app. Killer Burrito items include inventive burritos such as The Banshee, Papi Hibachi, The Greenlight and more.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. Every Bubbakoo’s Burritos location offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“As we celebrate our 15-year milestone at Bubbakoo's Burritos, I am very proud of how far we've come and the incredible journey we've embarked upon,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “It's a testament to our dedicated team, network of franchisees and, most importantly, our loyal fans who have embraced our flavors and made us a part of their lives. These promotions are a small token of our appreciation to our fans for being an integral part of our brand’s story.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.