Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, is celebrating its 16th anniversary with a limited-time offer and reflecting on its impressive growth trajectory.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ 16th anniversary serves as a testament to its steadfast growth pipeline and unwavering appeal across diverse markets. The fast-casual concept opened 11 restaurants across multiple states in 2024, showcasing its capacity for expansion and the brand’s exceptional ability to cultivate a loyal following wherever it ventures. This rapid expansion also underscores the company’s knack for understanding local tastes and preferences while maintaining a consistent quality that captivates customers nationwide.

“As we reflect on the 16th anniversary of Bubbakoo’s Burritos, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the support of our customers, the dedication of our team members, and the opportunities that lie ahead,” says Bill Hart, Co-Founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Since our inception in 2008, we’ve built an incredible fan following, tried and true operational systems, innovative marketing programs, and best-in-class training that have helped us live up to our brand vision: provide our guests with WOW service and quality to create a memorable dining experience. We’re ecstatic to expand our presence and bring Bubbakoo’s Burritos to even more communities in the years ahead.”

Bubbakoo’s continues to prioritize customer preferences and express gratitude to the loyal patrons who have propelled the brand through 16 years of success. To commemorate its anniversary, all Bubbakoo’s locations are offering a mouthwatering 50% discount on all desserts with the purchase of an entrée, including indulgent treats like Boardwalk Cookies and Love Chips, available from May 13-18.

“It is shaping up to be a big year for us at Bubbakoo’s,” said Paul Altero, Co-Founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “As we celebrate our 16th year in business, we’re not just looking back on our journey; we’re eagerly looking forward to our future. Expanding our reach means more than just growth—it’s about sharing our passion for bold flavors and fostering community connections.”

In line with this vision, Bubbakoo’s remains dedicated to growing in both traditional and non-traditional venues. Leveraging the success of its recent opening in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, at the Souring Eagle Casino, the brand is committed to bringing its delicious fare to consumers far and wide. With a focus on reaching busy, on-the-go customers, Bubbakoo’s aims to place its locations in high-traffic areas for maximum accessibility and convenience. The dedication to expansion reflects the brand’s excitement about the opportunities ahead and its commitment to sharing the Bubbakoo’s experience with an ever-growing audience.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 16 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers its classic menu items the brand is known for, such as the recently renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi style steak and shrimp) burrito, Nashville burrito, Burritodilla, customizable entrees and is excited to introduce a few new menu items launching next month. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.