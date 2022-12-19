Bubbakoo's Burritos Comes to Mahwah, New Jersey

Mahwah is about to get a whole lot tastier, with a brand new Bubbakoo’s Burritos coming to town.

The fan-favorite Mexican-fusion burrito chain is celebrating the grand opening of its location in Mahwah, N.J. on Saturday, December 17. Franchisee partners Sagu, Amar, Perry and Fenil Patel own the new location, which is their 9th Bubbakoo’s Burritos restaurant. It gives the brand nearly 20 locations in North Jersey.

“It’s no secret that I love the Bubbakoo’s brand,” says Perry, who with his partners opened their first Bubbakoo’s restaurant in 2018. “There is no other concept out there that offers what we do—high quality, unique and customizable menu options that ‘wow’ our customers every time. Over the years we’ve created a community of loyal fans at each of my existing locations, and I’m ecstatic to do the same in Mahwah.”

The new Bergen County restaurant joins the franchisee’s impressive portfolio of Bubbakoo’s Burritos locations throughout New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, and marks his 5th New Jersey location. Offering the same beloved menu items such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more, each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“Bubbakoo’s was built on creating an impeccable restaurant experience for our guests, and that starts with dedicated owners like the Patels,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Each of their locations are outstanding examples of what the brand stands for, and they deliver great food each and every time.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans.

“As we near both a milestone anniversary and location count, we remain firm in our belief of offering our customers food they won’t find in the typical Mexican eatery concept,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Our menu items are meticulously crafted to deliver unique and delicious flavor profiles that keep our customers coming back for more.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to almost 100 locations across the United States. Approaching 15 years in business, the brand has cultivated a remarkably loyal fanbase who seek out Bubbakoo’s Burritos restaurants to gather, relax and eat delicious meals with family and friends.