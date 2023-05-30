Bubbakoo's Burritos Comes to Norwalk, Connecticut

Connecticut will soon be home to the state’s newest Bubbakoo’s Burritos opening in Norwalk on May 30.

Following the successful opening of the Orange, CT location in January, the innovative Mexican-fusion brand is eager to expand its reach in the state. This officially marks the brand’s tenth opening of 2023, with multiple other locations set to open in the coming months. The Norwalk location will be owned and operated by existing multi-unit operators, Perry and Fenil Patel, and is conveniently situated in the thriving retail block at 235 Main Ave.

“We’re honored to be continuing the expansion of Bubbakoo’s throughout the state of Connecticut,” says Fenil Patel. “We’ve been involved with this outstanding brand for years and look forward to generating a fun environment and loyal fanbase within the Norwalk community, as we have done at our other locations. Our team can’t wait for guests to fall in love with the original fresh and flavorful menu that makes Bubbakoo’s unique.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“In the two months since opening the Bubbakoo’s location in Orange, Connecticut has proven to be an exceptional market for our brand, and we’re confident that this will continue in Norwalk,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Perry and Fenil are wonderful partners, and we appreciate their continued trust over the years. They are the perfect group to continue representing us in this venture.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.