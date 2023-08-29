Bubbakoo's Burritos Comes to South Euclid, Ohio

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, recently opened its newest restaurant located in South Euclid.

Situated at 1916 Warrensville Center Rd, the new restaurant is owned by Rishi Patel. A new franchise partner with the brand, this is Patel’s first Bubbakoo’s Burritos restaurant, and the brand’s 10th in the state. The South Euclid location is one of many Bubbakoo’s Burrito restaurants opened in Ohio in 2023 alone, with another location that recently opened in Avon as well.

“There is a clear love for Bubbakoo’s in Ohio, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the brand’s continued expansion across the state,” says Patel. “Bubbakoo’s is quickly becoming a staple brand within many communities, and I know that South Euclid will welcome us with open arms. I look forward to serving the community our delicious Mexican-fusion flavors soon.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“We’re proud to welcome Rishi to the Bubbakoo’s brand as he opens his first restaurant in South Euclid,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Ohio has proven to be a very strong market for our brand, and we’re thrilled with our remarkable expansion in the state. We’re confident that Rishi will deliver an excellent dining experience to the community, and we’re very excited to support him in this new venture.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named. The brand was also featured on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Brands for Multi-Unit owners.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.