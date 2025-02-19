Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announces the grand opening of its latest restaurant location on February 21.

Located at 2020 Marriottsville Road, the new restaurant offers a welcoming atmosphere where guests can enjoy delicious, customizable meals crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Owned by Suman Pant, this opening marks the ninth Bubbakoo’s Burritos location in Maryland, emphasizing the brand’s striving growth efforts as it rounds out 2024.

“We’re eager to bring Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ fresh, bold flavors to the Baltimore area,” said Pant. “The brand has earned a loyal following across the East Coast, and I’m proud to help grow its presence here in Maryland. We look forward to building strong community connections, serving our neighbors, and delivering an exceptional dining experience every day.”

Over the past 16 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Franchisees like Suman are instrumental in introducing our signature flavors and innovative menu to new communities while strengthening our presence in key markets,” said Paul Altero, co-founder and CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “As the owner of both the Owings Mills location and this new restaurant, Suman brings tremendous passion and local insight to our team, and we’re excited to support him as he grows with the brand. We’re looking forward to the grand opening and to sharing the unique Bubbakoo’s experience with even more guests in Maryland.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded across the United States.