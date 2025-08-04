Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, announces the opening of its newest location in Meriden. Officially opening on August 5, the restaurant will be located at 533 S Broad Street, Meriden, CT. This will be the brand’s sixth location in Connecticut, bringing its unique fusion of Mexican flavors to more communities.

The new location is locally owned and operated by Hiren Patel, a multi-unit operator with the brand, and is offering a free taco with the purchase of any item throughout the day to celebrate the opening.

“We’re excited to bring the Bubbakoo’s brand to Meriden, especially in such a high traffic and frequented area,” said Patel. “The brand has built a loyal fanbase through its expansive menu of great-tasting options, which is one of the many reasons we believe in the Bubbakoo’s brand. We can’t wait for guests to make Bubbakoo’s their new go-to spot in Meriden.”

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Crispy Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“We are thrilled to bring Bubbakoo’s to Meriden and connect with this community through flavor and hospitality,” said Chris Ives, CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We are committed to showing our passion for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. We look forward to another opportunity to create memorable dining experiences. We are confident that our team will quickly become a staple in the area, bringing the same quality that has helped us grow the brand nationwide.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.