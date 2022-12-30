Bubbakoo's Burritos Comes to Troy, Michigan

Troy is about to get a whole lot tastier, with a brand new Bubbakoo’s Burritos coming to town.



The Mexican-fusion brand beloved for its innovative menu and top-notch customer service is celebrating the grand opening of its location in Troy, on Monday, January 2. The brand’s arrival in the Capital Region comes with special meaning. Company co-founder Bill Hart was born and raised in Albany, graduating from Albany High School and met Bubbakoo’s co-founder Paul Altero while working together at a restaurant in the city’s popular Crossgates Mall.



“I can’t express how excited I am to finally have Bubbakoo’s back home! We started in New Jersey and continued our growth to develop our core market. I have been asked by all my family and friends for the past 15 years, ‘When are you opening up here?,” says Hart. “It took a long time to find the right franchise partners for the area, but we have the perfect pair. They’re experienced owners in New Jersey and I’m looking forward to growing the prominence of Bubbakoo’s in the Capital Region with them.”



Existing Bubbakoo’s franchisees Wayne Jordan and Rob Stolker are the owner/operators adding Troy to their portfolio of restaurants, which includes two other locations, in Hazlet and Avenel, New Jersey. Conveniently situated just east of Interstate 787 off of the Troy-Menands Bridge in the Hudson Valley Shopping Center at 26 North Greenbush Road, the Troy restaurant is the brand’s ninth location in New York state.



“Bubbakoo’s continues to be a rewarding investment for us, both as businessmen and community members,” says Jordan. “Our existing locations are beloved staples in their respected towns and we knew we wanted to continue expanding the brand to more markets like Troy. One of the best things about Bubbakoo’s is that there are menu options for everyone to enjoy. Whether you want to create your own entrée or try one of our best sellers, you can bring your whole family and know that everyone will be happy with their meal.”



The Upper Hudson Valley restaurant is a welcomed milestone as the brand’s first location in the Capital Region and as Jordan and Stolker’s first location outside of Central Jersey. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer the same fan-favorite menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.



“It’s always a pleasure to see existing owners continue to expand their portfolios and bring Bubbakoo’s to new markets,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Our continued growth throughout New York is a testament to the love the east coast has for Bubbakoo’s. Each new location is an opportunity to reach new customers and serve them what will become their new favorite meals, which is exactly what Wayne and Rob will do in Troy.”



Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans.



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to almost 100 locations across the United States.