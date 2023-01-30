Bubbakoo's Burritos Debuts in Warminster, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is about to get a whole lot tastier, with the state’s newest Bubbakoo’s Burritos opening in Warminster.



The Mexican-fusion concept is readying for its newest location opening on January 30 in Warminster, PA. This officially marks their third opening of 2023 just one month into the year, with multiple openings still in the pipeline. Owned by existing operators, Nivas, Riken and Milin Patel, the restaurant is located at 768 Street Rd, in the Center Point Place shopping mall.



“Our team is thrilled to be opening a second Bubbakoo’s location, and bringing the fan-favorite menu items to even more residents in Pennsylvania,” says Nivas. “Our first location yielded such high excitement from the surrounding community, we knew we had to take this brand to Warminster next We’ve spent several years building a solid community of loyal guests and dedicated employees, and we look forward to creating that same environment in Warminster.”



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.



“This new location in Warminster will no doubt be a welcomed addition to the community,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We’ve seen an increased demand for the Bubbakoo’s brand in the last several years, and a lot of this success can be attributed to outstanding franchise partners like Nivas, Riken and Milin. Our initial openings in 2023 are establishing a fantastic path of development for us to build upon and we look forward to seeing this team grow alongside us”.”



Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award at #238 and its third consecutive year being named.



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.