Bubbakoo's Burritos Donates $25K to American Cancer Society

Bubbakoo’s Burritos announced that it has collected and donated $25,000 for the American Cancer Society to support the fight against breast cancer. Throughout the month of October, customers across all Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ locations had the option of making a donation at checkout and purchase a #CancerSucks cup with 100% of proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society to support breast cancer research and care.

This was Bubbakoo’s Burrito’s first year partnering with American Cancer Society. Their fundraising efforts spanned all stores in their fifteen-state footprint. A special thank you to all Bubbakoo’s customers as well as Pepsi and Imperial Dade for their generous contribution.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer accounts for about 30% (or 1 in 3) of all new female cancers each year. Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ donation will allow the American Cancer Society to provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk of getting breast cancer; offer comprehensive support to individuals facing the disease; and fund innovative breast cancer research.