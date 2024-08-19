Inc. revealed that Bubbakoo’s Burritos ranks No. 1448 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We’re honored to be included on this year’s Inc. 5000 list,” said Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “This past year has been pivotal to our brand’s growth, and we have made tremendous strides in expanding our footprint in both new and existing markets. We look forward to continuing our growth efforts alongside our dedicated franchise partners.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Year to date 2024, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has opened 13 locations including in new markets such as Michigan, bringing the brand’s location count to well over 100 restaurants nationwide. The brand’s impressive expansion efforts have also garnered recognition from other notable organizations such as Franchise Times, with Bubbakoo’s Burritos having ranked on the outlet’s list of The Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises. In addition, Bubbakoo’s Burritos was awarded a #32 listing on QSR Magazine’s Top 50 Contenders Award, an annual ranking which recognizes brands by top U.S. system-wide sales.

“This esteemed recognition is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team and franchise partners,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers while strategically growing our brand. We’re excited to build on this momentum as we continue to bring Bubbakoo’s Burritos to new communities across the nation.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’sFranchise 500® list.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.