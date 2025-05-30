Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the award-winning Mexican-fusion concept, has announced a new location opening in Hicksville, NY, on May 31. To celebrate its debut, the first 50 customers in line will receive a free burrito on opening day.

Located in Old Bridge Plaza at 180 West Old Country Road, the upcoming Bubbakoo’s will be owned and operated by Janav Aggarwal, a first-time restaurant owner with deep roots in the food industry. Although this is his first solo venture, Aggarwal’s family operates multiple well-known franchises and saw Bubbakoo’s as an exciting opportunity to diversify with something fresh.

“This concept stood out to me right away, it’s fun, fresh, and built around community,” said Aggarwal. “From the customizable menu to the upbeat environment, Bubbakoo’s brings something totally different to the table, and I knew it was a perfect fit for Hicksville. I’ve spent a lot of time getting to know the brand, and what impressed me most is the support and culture behind the scenes. We’re thrilled to bring our unique flavor to Hicksville guests and know it will be a hit.”

Over the past 16 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“We’ve worked hard to build a brand that resonates with our guests, and openings like this prove we’re on the right track,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We’ve seen tremendous growth over the past few years, and that’s thanks in large part to dedicated franchisees like Janav who bring passion and purpose to everything they do. We’re confident that the Hicksville community is going to embrace this location and become part of the Bubbakoo’s family.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list. The brand also landed on the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000, ranking highly among America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.