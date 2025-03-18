Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ is taking its menu to the next level with the addition of two bold new burrito options to its fan-favorite Killer Creations lineup. Known for its creative and flavor-packed takes on Mexican fusion, the brand is once again setting the bar higher with mouthwatering new options.

Starting on March 17, all Bubbakoo’s Burritos locations nationwide will officially introduce the latest additions to the Killer Creations menu. The Killer Creations lineup, already home to fan favorites like the Silly Philly Burrito and Papi Hibachi burrito, continues to grow as the brand brings fresh, bold flavors to the forefront. The newest menu items — Honey Sriracha Crispy Chicken Stinger and Breakfast Burrito — are sure to leave a lasting impression on burrito lovers everywhere. Here’s a closer look at the irresistible new offerings:

Honey Sriracha Crispy Chicken Stinger: Perfectly crispy chicken glazed with a sweet and spicy honey Sriracha sauce, complemented by fajita veggies, corn, and white rice.

Breakfast Burrito: A savory morning must-have wrapped in a tortilla, featuring scrambled eggs, crispy hashbrowns, and melted cheese, with the choice of bacon, sausage, or Philly steak.

These new items will be available in-store and through the Bubbakoo’s app, offering guests easy access to the full Killer Creation menu line. The Breakfast Burrito will also be available all day. With these new additions, Bubbakoo’s Burritos continues to push the boundaries of bold flavor, keeping its menu fresh, exciting, and aligned with the brand’s commitment to innovation.

“We’re always pushing the limits to bring our guests something fresh, bold, and downright delicious,” said Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “The new Killer Creations are a perfect example of how we take big flavors and turn them into something unforgettable. We can’t wait for our customers to dig in, find their new favorites, and keep coming back for more.”

Other Killer Creations include the Crema Get the Money, Chicken Fajita, Boom Chicka Boom, Silly Philly, Nashville, and Papi Hibachi.

“Our Killer Creations lineup has been a huge hit, so we’re keeping the flavor party going with these new additions,” said Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Over the past few years, we’ve grown like crazy, expanding into new markets and building an awesome community of fans who keep coming back for more. We know keeping things fresh and exciting is key, so we’re always looking for fun ways to keep our guests engaged—whether that’s bold new menu items, cool collaborations, or unique dining experiences. Whether you’re into the sweet heat of the Honey Sriracha Crispy Chicken Stinger or the Breakfast Burrito, there’s something for everyone.”

Following years of impressive growth, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts and innovative entrees, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked on Franchise Times’ list of the Top 40 Smartest-Growing Franchises and Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list. In 2024, the brand continued its success by earning a spot on QSR Magazine’s Top 50 Contenders List, recognizing standout emerging concepts in the quick-service sector. Additionally, Bubbakoo’s was featured in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report by Nation’s Restaurant News, solidifying its position as one of the nation’s most successful restaurant chains.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 130 locations across the United States.