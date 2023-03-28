Bubbakoo's Burritos to Give Away Free Burritos for a Year

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the fusion-style restaurant that features classic Mexican dishes with unique and flavorful twists, is celebrating National Burrito Day in a big way.

In honor of the special day on April 6, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is giving 15 lucky winners free burritos for a year, paying homage to the brand’s 15th anniversary this year. From April 3 to 6, fans can enter to win by liking, commenting and sharing the brand’s posts on social media. The 15 winners will be announced on April 7.

“We are always looking for new ways for our guests to have fun with our brand, and National Burrito Day is the perfect time to engage with our burrito-loving fans in an exciting way,” says Mimi Somerman, CMO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Our fans are a big part of our history so we knew we wanted to celebrate 15 years of Bubbakoo’s right alongside them, and we can’t wait for the lucky winners to be announced.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. Every Bubbakoo’s Burritos location offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“I’ve always believed that Bubbakoo’s has the best fans in the business,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Free burritos felt like the perfect way to show our immense appreciation to our guests amid National Burrito Day and our milestone 15th anniversary. We’re excited to see these 15 winners continue to enjoy Bubbakoo’s over the next year.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.