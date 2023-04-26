Bubbakoo's Burritos to Give Away Taco Kits for Cinco de Mayo

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the Mexican-fusion style restaurant known for its innovative and delicious twists on traditional Mexican cuisine, is giving away a special prize in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is giving 15 lucky winners free taco kits in honor of the event and the brand’s 15th anniversary in 2023. Fans can enter to win by liking, commenting and sharing the brand’s posts on social media from May 1 to May 5. The winners will be announced via social media on May 5 and will receive digital gift cards thereafter to claim their prize.

“We’re excited to be hosting another promotion to show our appreciation for our fans,” says Mimi Somerman, CMO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Cinco de Mayo is a celebration that many of our guests love to enjoy, and we wanted to offer something special to honor that tradition and enhance their festivities with the chance to win a free taco kit.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. Every Bubbakoo’s Burritos location offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“We’re always grateful to our fans for their continued love and support for our brand,” says Bill Hart, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Giving away free taco kits is one of the many creative ways we aim to give back to our fans, drive repeat business across the country and celebrate such a special event.”