Bubbakoo’s Burritos announced the launch of its Olympic Kick-Off Competition, celebrating the spirit of the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games with special rewards for the brand’s loyal customers. From July 26 to August 11, customers are invited to participate by achieving specific spending thresholds to earn a “Bronze”, “Silver”, or “Gold” medal.

WHEN:

July 26, 2024 – August 11, 2024 (Duration of the Olympic Games)

WHERE:

All Bubbakoo’s Burritos locations.

DETAILS:

During Bubbakoo’s Olympic Kick-Off Competition, customers can earn bonus points through their loyalty app based on their everyday spending totals:

Bronze Medal: Spend $50 to receive 50 bonus points.

Silver Medal: Spend $100 to receive 100 bonus points.

Gold Medal: Spend $150 to receive 150 bonus points.

*Awarded bonus points will be distributed through the loyalty program on August 12, 2024. *