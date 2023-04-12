Bubbakoo’s Burritos Growing in Ohio Again

Bubbakoo’s Burritos added another Ohio location to its growing Midwest footprint, with its latest restaurant opening in Hamilton on April 10.

The Hamilton restaurant is conveniently placed in the thriving retail block at 1499 Main Street, at the intersection of Washington Blvd and Hamilton Richmond Road. Building upon the impressive momentum of the first few months of the year, this is the brands seventh opening of 2023, with multiple other locations set to open in the coming months. The new location will be owned and operated by Anil and Bobby Patel.

“We’re excited to bring the Bubbakoo’s brand to Hamilton, especially in such a high-trafficked and frequented location,” says Anil Patel. “The brand has built a loyal fanbase through its expansive menu of great-tasting options, which is one of the many reasons we believe in the Bubbakoo’s brand. We can’t wait for guests to make Bubbakoo’s their new go-to spot in Hamilton.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“This is such an exciting time for the Bubbakoo’s brand as we open our seventh location of the year with such amazing individuals,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We have complete faith Anil and Bobby to make this restaurant a staple in the Hamilton community and uphold our strong reputation as we continue to expand our brand across the country and establish a strong presence in the Midwest.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.