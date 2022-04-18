Bubbakoo's Burritos Inks 15-Unit Deal in New York

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, the Jersey Shore-based American-Mexican Burrito chain, announced today it has inked a development agreement with HNR Global Enterprises to develop 15 locations in Long Island, NY.

“We are extremely excited to partner with this operating group as they are a seasoned team with an impressive portfolio within the franchising space,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We’re working very hard to deliver a unique & special experience for our guests through our delicious food, fun atmosphere & most importantly, our outstanding customer service. We are excited to be partnering with operators that understand our business model and align with our core values” says Bill Hart, Co- Founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

“The excitement behind Bubbakoo’s right now is contagious and, of course, the food and atmosphere has gained excitement across the country, but those weren’t the only reasons I wanted to introduce the brand to the Long Island community,” says Patel. “The management team and franchise community behind the brand is so passionate, and that was something we wanted to be a part of. My experience with high-profile brands like Dunkin and KFC have prepared me and my team well for bringing this emerging brand to this market.”

Co-Founded by Paul Altero and Bill Hart back in 2008, Bubbakoo’s initially opened within a 1,200 sq ft restaurant in Pt. Pleasant, New Jersey. Since then, the brand has exploded in popularity and now has 70+ locations in the United States with 30 more set to open this year. Today, the quick-serve brand has its sights set on growing throughout the United States and currently has more than 120 units committed since announcing the franchise initiative in 2017.

“With the addition of the HNR Global Enterprises team to grow Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Long Island, we’re continuing to build momentum for the brand throughout the Northeast” says Bill Hart, Co-Founder at Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers a robust menu and business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection. As the brand expands, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate restaurant operators and franchise groups to develop the brand in key markets.