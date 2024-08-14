Bubbakoo’s Burritos announced the launch of its Back-to-School Giveaway in celebration of the upcoming school year. To end summer on a high note, loyalty program members have from August 19 to August 23 to enter for a chance to win fantastic prizes that will help them prepare for a successful year ahead.
WHEN:
Prizes will be revealed daily for submission on the Bubbakoo’s Instagram and Facebook page, starting August 19 and carrying through August 23. Winners will be selected on August 26.
WHERE:
Fans can enter to win on Bubbakoo’s Instagram page and Facebook page.
DETAILS:
During Bubbakoo’s Back-to-School Giveaway, customers can enter to win exciting prizes by tagging two friends in the comments of the designated giveaway post located on Bubbakoo’s Instagram (@bubbakoosburritos) and Facebook page. Each day’s giveaway will include one of the following prizes:
• Lenovo Ideapad Touchscreen Laptop with Oakley Backpack
• Oakley Backpack with $250 digital gift card
• iPad (9th Generation) with Oakley Backpack
• Apple TV (3rd Generation) with Oakley Backpack
• Beats Studio Pro Headphones with Oakley Backpack
How to Enter:
1. Follow Bubbakoo’s on all social pages.
2. Like the post(s).
3. Tag 2 friends you can’t wait to see in the hallways!
4. Must be part of loyalty. To sign up, visit: https://signup.thanx.com/bubbakoosburritos/join/
A new prize will be posted each day, so customers must check Bubbakoo’s Instagram or Facebook page daily for a chance to enter the giveaway for that day’s designated prize.