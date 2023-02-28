Bubbakoo's Burritos to Open in Jacksonville, Florida

Florida is about to get a whole lot tastier, with the state’s newest Bubbakoo’s Burritos opening in Jacksonville on March 8.



The location will be owned and operated by Shashi Patel, a businessman local to the Jacksonville area. Located at 9810 Baymeadows Rd, the restaurant is conveniently situated in the Baymeadows Village shopping center.



“I knew that the next step in my career would be within the restaurant industry, and I’m thrilled with my choice in Bubbakoo’s Burritos,” says Shashi. “The unique menu and skater-surf atmosphere drew me toward the brand, and it’s clear that those elements are what have produced such a cult following over the years. I’m extremely proud to be opening Jacksonville’s first Bubbakoo’s location, and to bring the highly anticipated fusion food to our community.”



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past nearly 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.



“Florida has proven to be a key market for our brand, as we’ve seen new locations gain major traction since opening – We’re confident that this new location in Jacksonville will continue this trend,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “The relaxed and friendly environment we have cultivated at Bubbakoo’s is something I’m proud of, and it’s great to see that it resonates with both customers and operators alike. Shashi is a fantastic addition to the Bubbakoo’s team, and we look forward to many years of growth together.”



Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.



Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.