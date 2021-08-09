Bubbakoo's Burritos to Open More Than 30 Stores in 2021

Throughout 2021, Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, has presented robust financial results going into the second half of the year. With the brand’s growth in 2020, it’s easy to understand why they currently have so much momentum. Their same-store sale increased 58% year-to-date June 30, 2021, compared to 2020 and 18% compared to 2019.

During the first half of 2021, Bubbakoo’s rolled out the Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Burrito, a limited time offer, that introduced their new signature flavor Nashville Hot. Another growth driver was the introduction to Toss Em Wings Factory, a virtual brand currently within 25 of their restaurants that focused on the current menu appetizers while expanding on the flavor profile. The virtual brand is now offered on all native digital ordering for Bubbakoo’s Burritos.

“We are extremely proud of our continued growth and the ability to deliver exceptional financial results for our franchise partners. Our partners excitement of the brand and their willingness to continue to expand during the past year really speaks firsthand to our community” says Paul Altero, Co-Founder.

Bubbakoo’s ended the first half of the year with 52 stores, or a 70% increase year-over-year. Additionally, the brand awarded 20 development agreements, opened 7 new restaurants with 25 currently under construction to open by year-end. The brand is now in 16 states and anticipates crossing the 100 open store mark in 2022.

“We just want to keep giving guests what they want,” says Bill Hart, Co-Founder. “We want to give you a great experience while providing fresh, customizable food offerings. We feel like if we can do that and partner with great franchises along the way and put them in awesome locations that Bubbakoo’s Burritos is definitely going to continue to build that national presence that we’re building.”