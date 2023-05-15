Bubbakoo's Burritos to Open in Stuart, Florida

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is continuing to expand upon its impressive Florida presence, with a new restaurant opening in Stuart on May 22.

Located at 3267 SE Federal Highway across from the Wedgewood Commons Shopping Center, the new restaurant is owned by LJ Baillargeon and Mio Aponte. Aponte previously served as the general manager of various corporate-owned Bubbakoo’s Burritos restaurants and is now furthering his expertise with the brand and opening the location alongside Baillargeon. The brand is quickly becoming a leading presence within the fast-casual Mexican industry, as the Stuart restaurant is already the brand’s eighth opening of 2023, with multiple other locations set to open in the coming months, including one in Cape Coral.

“I am incredibly excited to be growing my involvement with Bubbakoo’s Burritos and opening a new location in Stuart,” says Aponte. “I’ve experienced the Bubbakoo’s brand from all facets of the business, including as a general manager, guest, and now as a franchisee, which makes me uniquely equipped to provide an elevated restaurant experience to our guests. Leo and I look forward to officially opening our location and building a community of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans in Stuart.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos offers the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette.

“A key element of the Bubbakoo’s brand is our commitment to excellent customer service and, as a previous general manager, Mio has proven to be an incredible asset to our brand with his understanding of quality restaurant experiences,” says Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “We’re confident that LJ and Mio will continue to exemplify the Bubbakoo’s Burritos mission and we are excited to witness their many successes as restaurant owners.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest-ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States.